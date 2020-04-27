The Madison County Sheriff's Department has received complaints about unknown callers claiming to be representatives of the department.
The calls specifically target registered sex offenders and make various threats or demands of money, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department.
The callers identify themselves as either Sgt. Downs or Sgt. Lyle, neither of whom work for the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
The number they are calling from, 402-382-7371, is an Ainsworth number, which is not within Madison County.
Investigator Jon Downey handles the sex offender investigations for the Madison County Sheriff's Department. If he were to call, the caller ID would be either 402-454-2110 or 402-454-3311, and he would only be making a courtesy call reminding sex offenders they are late in updating their registration.
No other demands would be made.
If you receive these fraudulent phone calls, hang up and do not engage the caller or provide any information.