The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning Norfolk-area residents not to fall victim to a recent scam.
Since Tuesday, several area residents have received calls from someone claiming to be a captain or lieutenant from the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The caller said there was a warrant or outstanding fine for the person and directed the person to get cash and go to a specific location. The victim was directed by the caller to stay on the phone the entire time.
Such calls are fraudulent, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
“The Madison County Sheriff's Office will never direct someone to get cash and go to a specific location,” the release said. “The sheriff's office does not conduct this type of business over the phone.”
The sheriff’s office provided the following the trends seen during the scam calls that signal red flags:
— No caller ID information was displayed on the recipient’s phone.
— The recipient of the call was directed to get cash and then take it somewhere other than a law enforcement office or station.
— The recipient was directed to stay on the phone until the cash was turned over.
— The caller volunteered random personal information about the recipient — information that is readily available on social media.
“Never give money in any form to someone who calls without verifying the information is true,” the sheriff’s office said. “A simple call to your nearest law enforcement agency will help you confirm the validity of the call.”