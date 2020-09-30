Scam alert NDN

The Norfolk Police Division has received several complaints about a scam phone call that they received on Sept. 29 and 30.

Capt. Michael Bauer said the caller ID of the phone call indicates that it originates from 402-644-8700, which is the police division’s phone number. The caller instructs the person to call 402-487-5001 and speak with Officer Brian Holman.

It is unknown the actual motive of the caller at this time. 

“If you ever receive a legitimate call from the division, the dispatcher will instruct you to call our main phone number of 402-644-8700,” Bauer said.

Tags

In other news

Scam uses police number

Scam uses police number

The Norfolk Police Division has received several complaints about a scam phone call that they received on Sept. 29 and 30.

Resorts to RV parks: Parents take school year on the road

Resorts to RV parks: Parents take school year on the road

NEW YORK (AP) — In RVs, rental homes and five-star resorts, families untethered by the constraints of physical classrooms for their kids have turned the new school year into an extended summer vacation, some lured by the ailing hotel industry catering to parents with remote learners through …

First debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

First debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

CLEVELAND (AP) — The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — jabs that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different vi…