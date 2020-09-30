Scam uses police number

The Norfolk Police Division has received several complaints about a scam phone call that they received on Sept. 29 and 30.
Capt. Michael Bauer said the caller ID of the phone call indicates that it originates from 402-644-8700, which is the police division’s phone number. The caller instructs the person to call 402-487-5001 and speak with Officer Brian Holman.
It is unknown the actual motive of the caller at this time.
“If you ever receive a legitimate call from the division, the dispatcher will instruct you to call our main phone number of 402-644-8700,” Bauer said.