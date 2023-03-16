At long last, the North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) is tentatively set to resume limited bus service on Monday, April 3.
According to an NFAT press release issued on Wednesday, the state’s mobility management team has been onsite working with board members to make preparations for resumed services, as well as working with donors to secure funds so that vendors can be paid.
“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. The fundraising portion was a huge undertaking, and it has taken us a couple weeks to finalize all deposits and begin issuing payments to past vendors,” said state mobility team lead Corrine Donahue.
The drastically scaled back operations will include the TeleLift service, which allows riders to call ahead to schedule transportation that features curbside drop-off and pickup. Other NFAT services, such as ForkLift and NiteLift, likely will resume at a later date.
NFAT board vice president Lacy Kimes said the organization is eager to begin serving the community again, albeit with a reduced service offering.
“We are very excited to see riders on our buses again, and we want to do everything we can to ensure they have a positive experience with every aspect of our services,” Kimes said.
The transit organization was thrown into a tail-spin in mid-December amid revelations by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith that $740,000 had allegedly been embezzled by former NFAT general manager Jeffrey Stewart.
NFAT subsequently had to shut its doors on Jan. 6, citing an inability to pay its employees and vendors or to fund basic operations, as well as an effort to avoid going into further debt.
An investigation into the alleged theft has been ongoing, and NFAT officials have not specified exactly how much money is missing, although the number has been speculated to be more than $1 million. A warrant for Stewart’s arrest has been issued, although he remains at large. Law enforcement officials have speculated that Stewart has family ties in Mexico and could possibly have left the country.
Facing a Feb. 28 fundraising deadline, NFAT officials were able to secure $1 million in donations and matching funds from the Johnny Carson Foundation to be used for paying an estimated $400,000 in debt and for funding resumed operations.
New NFAT board member Rob Merrill, who until recently served as president of the Norfolk City Council, said that while the reopening is encouraging, there are still challenges ahead for the organization. Considering those challenges, he said, officials must remain diligent with overseeing the resumption of services.
“Our biggest concern is making sure that all of the bills get paid, and that we have operating money going forward,” Merrill said.
Merrill added that board members and mobility management officials are working this week at bringing back former staff persons and that NFAT is accepting applications for those who might be interested in working there.
A search is also underway for a new general manager for NFAT, and the state mobility team is spearheading that effort.
Transit officials are asking that anyone with questions about their revamped services visit the NFAT website at northforkareatransit.com or be looking for additional updates.