The Wayne County Fair will be loaded with new and traditional activities alike in its 101st year.
The fair will start with 4-H and livestock shows on Wednesday, July 26, and run through Sunday, July 30, capped with a demolition derby. All events will be at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, 301 Pheasant Run in Wayne.
The Ultimate Bull Riding Tour, a crowd favorite, will return this year, with a 7:30 p.m. start on Thursday, and a truck and tractor pull will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Elvie Shane will lead off a doubleheader of country music performances at 8 p.m. Saturday followed by Sawyer Brown.
New to this year’s Wayne County Fair is a bubble soccer rodeo event to be on Thursday, said Kevin Davis, the fair’s manager.
In bubble soccer rodeo, teams of three will be partially encased in life-sized plastic balls, similar to zorbs. Like regular soccer, teams will try to score on each other, all while a bull is running loose inside the ring.
“The bull is going to chase them around and knock them down,” Davis said. “We’re pretty excited about it.”
New for fair attendees this year is a 3,000-seat, handicap-accessible grandstand. The new grandstand, which was completed earlier this year, will have room for 24 wheelchairs.
The fair board started to discuss adding seating to the north end of the grandstand a few years ago, Davis said. But trees started to push against the old grandstand, slowly shoving the grandstand down a hill.
So the board worked with the county’s board of commissioners to devise a plan to remove the old grandstand and install an entirely new one, as well as taking out a dirt berm. The project was completed in the spring.
Additionally, near the fair office, new flagpoles and landscaping were put in.
The fair made the switch this year from River City Carnival to Midwest Rides out of Minnesota. Midwest Rides operates more than 30 modern amusement rides, eight food concessions and 15 midway games.
The company has grown over the past decade, expanding its lineup to include modern rides like the Gondola Wheel, Orbiter and a two-story fun house called Going Bananas.
The carnival will run Thursday through Sunday evenings.
Other activities throughout the week include a hypnotist, wildlife encounters, horseshoe pitching, cornhole tournament, fashion show, team roping and more.
Davis said it’s always a nice feeling for the board when the fair is finished, but that planning and organizing never ends, adding that preparation for the 2024 fair is already underway.
“You’ve got to stay ahead of the ballgame,” he said. “We’re already trying to pre-plan stuff for next year, and we haven’t even had (this year’s fair). There are a lot of things staring us in the face to take on again, and we’ll have to go down that road and conquer them all again.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For a full schedule of events at the 101st Wayne County Fair, visit https://thewaynecountyfair.com/schedule/.