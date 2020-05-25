Saturday proves to be busy for Norfolk police

NORFOLK — A Norfolk man who was out on bond was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of strangulation, burglary and a protection order violation during a busy Saturday for the Norfolk Police Division.
Capt. Mike Bauer said Norfolk police were called Saturday at 4:30 a.m. to an apartment in the 900 block of South Fourth Street regarding a disturbance. When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who was the victim.
Bauer said the woman stated that she woke to sounds coming from her kitchen around 4:15 a.m. She went to investigate and found Marsean A. Edwards, 21, Norfolk, standing in her kitchen. He was breaking her cellphone on the kitchen floor, Bauer said.
Edwards then moved to the victim and physical assaulted her and used a blanket to choke her, Bauer said. The woman was able to escape and fled from her apartment. She attempted to awaken neighbors but was unsuccessful, Bauer said.
She returned to the apartment and found Edwards had left. She was able to then contact the police.
The victim had physical injuries consistent with her story. The victim also had an active protection order against Edwards.
Bauer said Edwards was located and placed under arrest on suspicion of strangulation, burglary and a protection order violation. He was out on bond regarding a previous assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Also on Saturday at 1:20 p.m., Norfolk police were called to Faith Regional Health Services' Emergency Department for a gunshot victim, Bauer said.
The victim was a 17-year-old male who was being treated. The officer then spoke with Mark Anthony Arias, 19, Norfolk, who brought the victim to the hospital. He offered several stories about what happened, none of them actually being accurate, Bauer said.
As the investigation progressed and other witnesses and the victim was interviewed, it was learned that this was an accidental discharge of the firearm and there was no criminal intent to harm the victim, Bauer said.
Arias was arrested on suspicion of false reporting. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later released on bond.
Finally at 8:39 p.m., Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 800 block of Eastridge to check the welfare of an individual. Officers arrived and located Lucas C. Maggart, 29, Norfolk, in the garage. Maggart was intoxicated and was being confrontational with relatives and the responding officers, Bauer said.
Maggart was holding a screwdriver in his hands and threatening relatives and the officers. He was ordered to drop the weapon, but he advanced toward one of the officers, Bauer said.
The other officer deployed his Taser, and Maggart went to the ground. Officers eventually took him into custody after a struggle to get Maggart to release the screwdriver from his hand. Maggart continued to resist the officers even after being handcuffed, Bauer said.
He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and obstruction of a police officer. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Both officers sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention, Bauer said.