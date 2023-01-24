A Santee woman was handed down a lengthy prison sentence on Monday in federal court.
U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Alitia Tikluk, 29, of Santee was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tikluk will begin a four-year term of supervised release once she is out of prison, according to a press release.
On March 9, 2022, probation officers entered Tikluk’s Santee residence. She had been on probation for a 2021 conviction of possession of a controlled substance. When officers entered Tikluk’s residence, they located two digital scales and methamphetamine spread among multiple baggies.
Tikluk admitted it was her meth and that she sold drugs, according to the release. Laboratory testing confirmed there was approximately 190 grams of actual methamphetamine and 699 grams of a mixture containing meth.
This case was investigated by the FBI, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police.