The Santee Sioux Nation has increased health directives, including travel restrictions, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The tribe has further restricted travel from the reservation to a 75-mile radius, according to a media release from Phil Jaquith, Santee Sioux Nation public health director. Security officers are stationed throughout the area to perform road checks to people entering and leaving the reservation.
“You might be asking why we are doing these things when everywhere else is loosening restrictions,” Jaquith said in the release. “The answer is that COVID cases are growing at a faster rate in the state than ever before. The state’s decision to loosen restrictions is based solely on economic reasons; they are not based on the health and safety concerns for its people.”
There are 16 security officers deployed around the 75-mile radius to complete road checks 24/7 and the tribe will add eight more, said Sid Tuttle Sr., vice chairman of the Santee Sioux Nation. Those entering or leaving the area are pulled over and questioned on either where they came from or where they are going.
If those entering the reservation are determined to have visited a hot spot, a location with community spread or increasing cases, they will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days, Tuttle Sr. said. There is also an executive order in place with the tribe that allows law enforcement to require these residents to quarantine.
Officers will inform people leaving that they are restricted from visiting areas with community spread virus cases or that are considered hot spots, Tuttle Sr. said. The tribe is also restricting visitors to the reservation unless they are tribal members, residents of the Santee village, non-Native Americans who have business or property inside the reservation or reservation employees. There are also a few additional exceptions.
Face masks also are required to be worn in all tribally owned businesses and the reservation health center, according to the media release.
The Santee Sioux Nation created a task force in March to handle health and safety decisions regarding the coronavirus, Tuttle Sr. said.
The group meets every day for several hours, sometimes all day, to discuss decisions due to the pandemic. The travel restrictions started out at a 250-mile radius, but they changed once cases started to increase.
There have been no positive COVID-19 cases in the reservation, but two positive cases were identified in Knox County on Tuesday, according to the North Central District Health Department.
“Were doing our best to be proactive and keep the people here on and off the reservation as safe and healthy as possible,” Tuttle Sr. said. “We’re trying to consider everyone at the same time; it's not something we’re trying to do to oppress people. We’re trying to help as many people as we can with what we have.”