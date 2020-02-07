OMAHA — A 21-year-old Santee Sioux man has been sentenced to federal prison.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Guillermo Arteaga, 21, was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. for assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer. There is no parole in the federal system.
Following his release from prison, Arteaga will serve three years of supervised release.
On June 9, 2019, officers with the Santee Sioux Nation Law Enforcement Services encountered Arteaga while searching for a suspect in an unrelated crime. Arteaga had an active tribal arrest warrant.
The officers with the Santee Sioux Nation Law Enforcement Services attempted to take Arteaga into custody on his active warrant. Arteaga initially refused to comply with the officers commands and pushed one of the officers away while the officer was attempting to restrain Arteaga with handcuffs.
Arteaga then attempted to flee the house where he encountered another officer and hit, pushed, and elbowed the officer while attempting to escape. The officers had to deploy a Taser to subdue Arteaga.
The Santee Sioux Nation Law Enforcement Services is funded through the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The case was investigated by the Santee Sioux Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.