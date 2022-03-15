A Santee man was sentenced to federal prison on Friday after he was convicted of a January 2021 assault.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 36-year-old Lloyd Francis Jandreau, formerly of Santee and Yankton, South Dakota, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. to 24 months in prison for the conviction of assault on an intimate partner by strangling. There is no parole in the federal system and, upon his release from prison, Jandreau will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
On or about Jan. 11, 2021, Jandreau assaulted a woman he had previously dated while on the Santee Sioux Nation Indian Reservation in Nebraska. Jandreau assaulted the victim by strangling her, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police Department.