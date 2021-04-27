A Santee Sioux tribal member will spend the next two years behind bars after attacking a victim with a baseball bat in 2019.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Kevin Campbell, 52, of Santee was sentenced Monday to 24 months’ imprisonment by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Bataillon.
After his release, Campbell will serve a three-year term of supervised release.
On Sept. 14, 2019, Campbell approached the victim on the powwow grounds on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation, according to Sharp, and hit the victim in the arm with a baseball bat, fracturing the victim’s arm.
The victim was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton for medical attention. Campbell is an enrolled member of the Santee Sioux Indian Tribe.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Santee Sioux Nation Police Department.