A Santee man will spend the better part of the next decade behind bars for a January assault.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 35-year-old Jeremiah Denney was sentenced Friday in federal court for strangulation. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr., sentenced Denney to 77 months’ imprisonment. After his release from prison, Denney will serve three years of supervised release.
In January 2021, the victim reported to Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police that Denney had chased her, grabbed her and beat her. The victim reported that Denney had strangled her by putting both hands around her neck. She also had a puncture wound to her face where Denney had bit her.
The case was investigated by the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police and the FBI.