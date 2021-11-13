A Santee man will spend the better part of the next decade behind bars for a January assault.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 35-year-old Jeremiah Denney was sentenced Friday in federal court for strangulation. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr., sentenced Denney to 77 months’ imprisonment. After his release from prison, Denney will serve three years of supervised release.

In January 2021, the victim reported to Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police that Denney had chased her, grabbed her and beat her. The victim reported that Denney had strangled her by putting both hands around her neck. She also had a puncture wound to her face where Denney had bit her.

The case was investigated by the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police and the FBI.

Tags

In other news

As cities grow, wastewater recycling gets another look

As cities grow, wastewater recycling gets another look

DENVER (AP) — Around the U.S., cities are increasingly warming to an idea that once induced gags: Sterilize wastewater from toilets, sinks and factories, and eventually pipe it back into homes and businesses as tap water.

Frustration, defiance in village to be abandoned to the sea

Frustration, defiance in village to be abandoned to the sea

FAIRBOURNE, Wales (AP) — Like many others who came to Fairbourne, Stuart Eves decided the coastal village in northern Wales would be home for life when he moved here 26 years ago. He fell in love with the peaceful, slow pace of small village life in this community of about 700 residents, nes…