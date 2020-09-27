OMAHA — Whitney Frazier, 34, Santee, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 51 months’ imprisonment for assault with a dangerous weapon.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said Frazier will also serve three years of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
In April 2018, Frazier assaulted a female acquaintance with whom he did not have a friendship or relationship. The victim was giving Frazier a ride to a house on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.
Once at the home, Frazier attacked the victim, physically assaulting her by punching her and kicking her. The victim fled back to her vehicle and tried to drive away, but Frazier followed her and was able to get into the passenger seat of the vehicle.
The victim was ordered to drive by Frazier, who also brandished an item the victim initially thought was a gun, later believed to be a pellet gun. The victim drove erratically attempting to get the attention of the police. The victim drove onto the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation and Frazier placed the car into park while it was in motion, causing the vehicle to stall.
When the car stopped, the victim grabbed a screw driver in the car for protection from Frazier. Frazier took the screwdriver from the victim and used the handle end to stab the victim in the eye. The victim got out of the car and began to run away and flag down a passing vehicle. Frazier fled and was later arrested.
The case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.