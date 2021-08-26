Santee Community Schools is closing its doors and switching to remote learning for a week to prevent COVID-19 spread.
The Niobrara school district started virtual classes on Tuesday and will continue through Monday, Aug. 30. Students will use online platforms and paper packets, according to the district’s website.
Superintendent Todd Chessmore said administrators made the decision to prevent virus spread after several large community events occurred recently.
“We felt it would be a good idea to have a break from school after there have been significant summer gatherings in the area that we feel could be super-spreader events such as Sturgis, county fairs, concerts, Yankton River Days and powwows,” Chessmore said.
The Santee Sioux Nation tribal council previously passed a guideline that began July 1, requiring all employees within the boundaries of the reservation — including the school district — to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to reduce virus spread in the reservation.
The school district itself has had a few cases in its early childhood development center since Aug. 17, according to Santee’s Facebook page. In a post, Chessmore said the cases “do not appear to be school-spread at this time.”
The latest update of another positive case, announced on Aug. 19, caused administrators to issue a mask mandate for all students and staff. The Santee Health clinic and the school district are conducting contact tracing and other investigations into the cases.
“This was what we consider a proactive procedure the school could take so when we bring students back into the building there will be less of a chance of school spread,” Chessmore said.