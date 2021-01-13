The Sandhills figure prominently into the new season of “Nebraska Stories” on NET, the state PBS and NPR stations.
The series returns at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, and the first episode takes viewers back in time with Matt Joeckel, Nebraska’s state geologist who studied and published research on a rare dinosaur fossil find in Jefferson County.
Along the eastern shores of the Western Interior Seaway, which covered most of Nebraska, plant-eating dinosaurs congregated and grazed. Twenty-two of their fossilized three-toed footprints were found in 2002 on a rocky outcrop on a farm near Fairbury.
Also part of the opening episode is “Stargazers,” which follows amateur astronomers who visit Nebraska’s Sandhills to view galaxies far, far away.
A week later, on Thursday, Jan. 28, “Return of the Swan” follows the conservation success story of trumpeter swans in the Sandhills, featuring photographer Mike Forsberg.
Other new story highlights in January include:
— “A Story of Hope” — Hear from Lincoln resident Abeny Kucha Tiir, a survivor of war-torn Sudan, who shares her inspiring story of hope amidst challenges and tragedies. (Jan. 21)
— “Stansbury Stone Faces” — Learn the history of 12 peculiar faces carved in the stone of a 100-year-old building in Nelson. (Jan. 21)
— “Linh Quang Buddhist Center” — Visit a Buddhist temple in Lincoln built by Vietnamese refugees. (Jan. 28)
— “In the Key of Glass” — Learn more about the friendship and musical collaborations between renowned composer Philip Glass and University of Nebraska-Lincoln pianist Paul Barnes. (Jan. 28)
— “Greenhouse in the Snow” — Visit a greenhouse in Alliance that uses geothermal heat to produce oranges during Nebraska winters. (Jan. 28)
Enjoyed by viewers across the state for its stories about history, hidden places and interesting people, “Nebraska Stories” explores the art, nature, food, science, history and people that make Nebraska special.
“Nebraska Stories,” funded in part by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation, airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. The 13-episode 12th season repeats on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Mondays at 9 p.m. in January.