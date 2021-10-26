It’s common for Mike Donahue to carry a large stash of someone else’s shoes with him when he travels for speaking events.
The pieces of footwear — each bearing a message of pain or promise — were given to him by students he has reached during presentations at high schools around the country and around the world. Each one illustrates the point that every person has value.
“Everybody in this room has a story,” Donahue said. “And your story really does matter.”
Donahue — the founder and director of Value Up, a Tennessee-based motivational company that focuses on positive school culture — served as the featured speaker at the Salvation Army’s 2021 annual civic luncheon at Divots in Norfolk.
Donahue spoke to the crowd about his path from a drug user to finding his own value after enduring a childhood of pain and rejection in a dysfunctional family.
“My issue with drugs had to do with one word, and that word was pain,” he said. “I’m not talking about broken leg pain or physical pain. I’m talking about my memory of my dad leaving my family when I was 5 years old. ... That day was probably the day that began a bunch of messed up stuff.”
A native of Boston, Donahue said he was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base when he met a girl who invited him to a church he later joined. Becoming a Christian, he said, made him realize his own value in the eyes of Jesus Christ.
Donahue became a youth pastor, a vocation that led him to Denver in the late 1990s. Two of the victims of the Columbine massacre — Rachel Scott and Cassie Bernall — were members of the youth group he led.
Donahue said the experience changed his life and opened his eyes to the pain and pressure many students feel every day as they go to school.
“One-hundred-sixty thousand kids stay home from school every day not because they fear a bullet or because they fear a school shooting. That’s an anomaly. It’s very rare. It’s tragic when it happens, but it’s incredibly rare,” he said. “What’s not rare is the 160,000 kids staying home from school because of the pressure they feel every day in the hallway. That hallway is loaded with pressure.”
Working with schools after tragedies like a shooting or a suicide, Donahue said the one phrase he often hears and does not like is, “We didn’t see it coming.”
“All that tells me is they didn’t see behind the smile,” he said. “All the markers, all the things that kids do to make it seem like they’re OK are usually a lot of times just a facade.”
Donahue said it’s important to understand what matters to youths to see what’s behind the facade.
“We have a drug culture because we have a pain and pressure culture,” he said. “It’s not about the behavior. It’s about the belief. I don’t care what kids are doing. I want to know why they’re doing it. That’s incredibly important.”
Donahue said he loves the mission of the Salvation Army and volunteered his time to speak at the event because the organization puts its faith into practice.
“I love the Salvation Army because it’s boots on the ground,” he said. “I’m old ... I’m getting tired of people talking. I’m tired of Christians talking. I’ve heard all the talk. This isn’t talking; this is doing.”
Donahue encouraged those in attendance to consider making a donation to the Salvation Army because of the work it does. The fundraising goal for the luncheon was to raise $2,500.
“We do need an army out there,” he said. “We need an army of good, an army of kindness, an army of love and an army of compassion.”
* * *
Want to donate?
Donations may be made to https://donate.salarmywestern.org/campaign/the-salvation-army-of-norfolk-annual-luncheon/c368934