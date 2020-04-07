In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic began, there are more people who need a little extra help keeping their families fed and healthy.
Among those helping to make sure everyone has their needs met is the Salvation Army of Norfolk.
Captain Jesus Trejo of Norfolk’s Salvation Army said that even as stores and businesses have reduced hours or closed altogether, the Salvation Army is doing even more work than usual.
“We’re seeing an increase of families who need food support,” Trejo said. “We also are hearing about a lot of families that have been affected by job loss. … They’re kind of in limbo, trying to figure out what's next, so we’re helping them with food.”
About 30 to 40 families come to the Salvation Army for monthly food assistance, and about 60 come to its daily Community Meal Program.
The Salvation Army’s warehouse and pantries are continually stocked with all major food groups with help from local suppliers such as Associated Wholesale Grocers and area retail stores. They have boxes full of meats, canned food items, produce, starches, grains and more.
The organization is giving out even more food per visit now because of children being out of school, and they increase how much assistance a family may receive.
“We’re looking at our requirements, the amounts we give out, and we’re looking at being very flexible and coming to those families at a time when they need it the most,” Trejo said.
But the Salvation Army’s services and assistance extend far beyond just food, as well.
“We look at each case with a holistic approach and look at the whole picture.” Trejo said. “We find out what things are going to be affected, like transportation, clothing, furniture, personal hygiene items, diapers, baby formula, any medicine.”
It also is helping those who need help with expenses, including medical expenses, utilities and rent, things that Trejo said people may fall behind on as their income decreases.
“Our main goal is to keep people in their homes,” Trejo said. “We don’t want people to become homeless.”
Trejo said the Salvation Army is prepared for times when more people need their services, as they experienced a similar influx last year during the floods.
“We saw the immediate effect of the floods, with the food support, financial assistance and material assistance,” Trejo said. “With the coronavirus, it’s no different. It’s just manifesting in a different way. People are still in shock and trying to figure out the next steps.”
Trejo said members of the community who can help have several options. For one, they need financial support for the food pantry. Food also may be given directly, especially non-perishable foods like canned goods and pasta.
“We want to make sure that people don’t get this misconception that we’ve limited services,” Trejo said. “We have maintained all hours of operations and all our services. Coronavirus has affected how we give those services but not the amount; we encourage families who need help to check us out.”
Trejo also recommended calling 211 to help find organizations who can help those who need it during the pandemic. More information also may be found online at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/norfolk