Northeast Nebraskans have the chance to make this holiday season a little merrier and brighter for others over the next week.
The Salvation Army’s annual pajama drive is underway. Spearheaded by Pam Sears, an advisory board member to the Norfolk Salvation Army, the project began in 2009 and is run by Lindsay Schellpeper.
Schellpeper has expanded the drive this year. Salvation Army now is accepting many warm clothing items.
In addition to pajamas, gloves, mittens, hats, socks and coats are all welcome.
Donors wishing to give pajamas or clothing items may drop them off at the Norfolk Salvation Army office, 610 W. Norfolk Ave.; the WJAG building, 309 Braasch Ave.; Black Cow Fat Pig Restaurant, 702 W. Norfolk Ave.; or Anytime Fitness, 2118 Market Lane, in Norfolk.
Salvation Army Maj. Kelli Trejo said the pajama drive needs a variety of warm clothes, ranging from infants to young teens who may need adult sizes. Financial donations are welcomed as well.
Some donors have raised concerns about donation funds or items being sent outside of Northeast Nebraska. Trejo said proceeds from all Salvation Army projects in Norfolk, including the collection kettles at local storefronts, go to local individuals and families.
Concerned donors may specify the Norfolk Salvation Army on checks and other items if they wish. Receipts for donated funds or items will be available upon request for any donors wanting to keep track for tax purposes.
The pajamas and other items will be donated to local families who applied for assistance through the Norfolk Salvation Army. The application window was extended this year. Families could apply as late as Dec. 2.
Northeast Nebraskans have until Thursday, Dec. 15, to donate to the pajama drive. All donations will be distributed to the families on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Norfolk Salvation Army’s charitable efforts also have expanded to serve more individuals. Beginning in 2018, the Norfolk Salvation Army began aiding senior citizens in addition to its more children-focused drives.
Many senior citizens have fixed incomes, and more are struggling to provide themselves with common household items. Trejo said one senior citizen asked for a belt for his Angel Tree gift. He had previously been forced to use packing tape to hold his pants up.
The Norfolk Salvation Army assisted 350 families last year. This year that number may be as high as 365 or more by the time it is done processing applications.
In addition to warm clothes, families will receive proceeds from several other Norfolk Salvation Army projects, including the Stocking Stuffer and the Angel Tree programs.
The Norfolk Salvation Army aims to donate 15 to 20 items to each family, including clothes, toys, educational items and more, as well as a food box.
Trejo said the goal is to help relieve families’ concerns about how to keep their children warm, keep them fed and to make this holiday season special for them.