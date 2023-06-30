It was a day for celebration on Thursday as the Salvation Army of Norfolk broke ground on renovations to its new facility at 401 N. Fourth St. A litany of citizens, city and state officials were on hand to offer their well wishes and comment on the importance of the new facility and the role of the Salvation Army in the community.
“It’s such a win-win for the community to take this property that sat idle for so long and repurpose it for this use in proximity to the library, the senior center, the public schools; it’s just a perfect fit,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “We couldn’t be more excited for the Salvation Army to embark on this new chapter in Norfolk. The organization does so much good for so many people, and too often it goes unheralded.”
The site of the new location was the post office in Norfolk for many years but has sat vacant since 2015. There had been much speculation in the community as to the future of the old building, until Salvation Army officials, recognizing the need for upgraded facilities for their organization, began to look at ways to utilize the property for their needs.
Salvation Army local director Maj. Jesus Trejo said the new location would allow for expanded and new services to be offered in the community. As Trejo explained during his remarks, the organization will be able to expand its existing summer camp for kids and, with the use of a new loading dock, be able to store and provide more food for those in need in the community. Additionally, expanded services will include activities and programs for senior citizens, single mothers and struggling families and allow partnerships with other organizations in the community to help those in need.
“There is still more on the horizon. We want to make sure that our building is utilized to the fullest of its potential and that the community knows that the Salvation Army is there to be a beacon of light and of hope to those in need,” Trejo said.
Without its generous donors and hard-working volunteers, though, the mission of the Salvation Army would be hindered in the community. Trejo said that although they were breaking ground on an exciting future location, the organization would still depend on the help of the citizens of Norfolk and its other supporters.
Trejo added that the new facility would be the realization of hard work, hopes and prayers.
As state Sen. Robert Dover explained, though, as important as the organization’s mission is to the community, the process hasn’t been an easy one. In fact, the groundbreaking and the resulting celebration were many years in the making.
“In the Salvation Army mission statement, we find this phrase ‘... to meet needs in his name.’ This is one of the many things I love about the Salvation Army, and them being in Norfolk,” Dover said. ”We’ve been working toward this goal since 2015 when Paul and Eleanor McIntosh gave the lead gift of $1 million.”
Dover added that through other community fundraising efforts, grant funding and legislative action, the remaining funds needed to make the renovations and move into the new location have been provided.
“It’s a point of personal pride to see the Legislature, and I as a part of it, doing its job making Nebraska and Norfolk a better place,” he said.
Norfolk Chamber of Commerce executive director Austen Hagood also spoke to the many reasons that this is a great move forward for the Salvation Army in Norfolk.
“This is a great win for the community. It’s taking what would have eventually been a derelict building and putting a great organization there, which frees up another building, so this is a huge win for economic development, it’s a huge win for the Salvation Army and it’s really a huge win for the city and all of its citizens.”
In closing, Jan Einspahr, daughter of Paul and Eleanor McIntosh, offered reflections of her father and the importance of living a life dedicated to serving and helping those in need.
“Years and years ago, I found a handwritten slip of paper in his wallet and it had a quote on it, and it was in his wallet when he died,” Einspahr said of her father. “So I wanted to share with you what was on that piece of paper. ... ‘Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as ever long as you can.’ ”
Einspahr said the quote was attributed to John Wesley and that she now carries it in her wallet, just as her father did.
Also speaking at the event were Jeff Beckman, executive director of development for the Salvation Army in Omaha; Maj. Scott Shelborn with the Salvation Army’s Western Division headquarters; Candice Alder with the City of Norfolk; and Mike Strong with U.S. Rep. Mike Flood’s office.
Salvation Army officials said work on the new location would begin in August and that they expect to have a new roof on the facility by winter.
More than 60 citizens, local and state officials and members of the media were also in attendance. Following the ceremony and groundbreaking, Salvation Army officials gave a tour of the building to those in attendance and shared architectural plans for the new location.