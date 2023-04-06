Local Salvation Army leaders announced Wednesday that The Salvation Army of Norfolk is entering into a partnership with Boys & Girls Club of America that will expand opportunities for area youths.
The partnership will result in the creation of a new Boys & Girls Club program within the existing Salvation Army facility, 610 W. Norfolk Ave.
The partnership is being supported by The Salvation Army Central Territory and Boys and Girls Club of America.
“We are thrilled to unveil this partnership to the Norfolk community,” said Maj. Jesus Trejo of The Salvation Army Norfolk Corps. “Boys & Girls Club of America is an outstanding organization with a legacy of helping young people learn and grow. Joining forces on youth-program initiatives will make us ‘Better Together’ as we serve our community.”
Trejo said plans call for the new Boys & Girls Club to begin operations sometime in May. Those plans also call for starting an out-of-school program for area youths ages 6 through 13 this summer and then advancing into after-school and out-of-school programming in the fall.
The Salvation Army is working on building an online registration system for families that would like to register their children for programs within this partnership.
In the interim, interested families may call The Salvation Army of Norfolk at 402-379-4663.