Patience and effort paid off at the Norfolk Salvation Army on Tuesday.
That’s when Majors Jesus and Kelli Trejo received word from the Salvation Army Western Divisional Headquarters in Omaha that the sale of the property at 401 N. Fourth St. — the former Norfolk Post Office — finally closed in their favor.
“We are definitely excited, and we are rejoicing at the opportunity for us to expand our services to the community,” Jesus Trejo said. “It’s an answer to much prayer.”
A capital campaign to expand the Norfolk Salvation Army has been ongoing since 2016. The initial plan included growing at its current facility at 610 W. Norfolk Ave., but focus eventually turned to acquiring and renovating the former post office to accommodate the local organization’s needs.
The building on Fourth Street served as the Norfolk Post Office from 1970 until 2015. It has been vacant since the post office moved to its current facility on South Pine Industrial.
Acquiring the property proved to be a lengthy endeavor for the Salvation Army. Previous Norfolk officers, Captains R.C. and Miranda Duskin, worked on the campaign to expand before the Trejos were called to the community in 2018.
“We’ve been here three years, and there were other officers — the Duskins — worked really hard on this, as well,” Trejo said.
The acquisition of the former post office will benefit the Norfolk charity in a variety of ways, including the addition of programming.
In a recent interview with the Daily News about their hopes for the acquisition of the building, Trejo said, “We want to include a gymnasium in there so that we can have opportunities for seniors to walk around or have groups come in there and meet. Also, we want to develop a drop-in, after-school program — a tutoring model — like we did in Minneapolis.”
The dock on the back of the building will allow the organization to enhance the donation process, as well as serve as a warehouse for various events. The facility also will provide an ideal location for disaster evacuations if the need should arise.
More than $3 million was raised as part of Norfolk organization’s capital campaign. Trejo expressed his thanks to those who have supported and continue to support the Salvation Army throughout the process.
Trejo said they now will work with the headquarters in Omaha to establish a timeline for the remodel and the move to the new location.
“We are excited for the next step and being able to continue to further the mission of the Salvation army in Norfolk and to continue to provide the services that are much needed in the community,” Trejo said.