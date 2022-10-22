Sales tax opponents respond to local criticism

As Norfolkans gear up to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, one of the most hotly contested issues in the hands of voters will be the proposed bond that would increase local sales tax on certain items from 1.5% to 2%.
The proposed bond issue has not come without significant conversation and speculation, and even controversy in the days and weeks leading up to the election.
Supporters of the $68 million measure maintain that the increase equates to only 50 cents in additional sales tax being paid per $100 spent. The extra tax proceeds would be used for long-overdue improvements to city streets and the police station, as well as facility improvements at Ta-Ha- Zouka Park, and a new aquatic center to be utilized by the community and school district.
The political action committee Vote Yes For Norfolk has led the effort to get the bond passed and has received strong support from both the City of Norfolk and the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce. In opposition to the sales tax proposal is a loosely organized grassroots organization being called Norfolk Citizens for Responsible Government (NCRG).
On Thursday, members of the Vote Yes committee issued a press release questioning what they labeled “misleading info” being disseminated on the proposed tax increase by NCRG.
“For weeks, a group operating under the name Norfolk Citizens for Responsible Government has been distributing leaflets and yard signs,” the release said. “No one has claimed authorship of the inaccurate, misleading information portrayed on these materials.”
Specifically, Vote Yes supporters and city officials allege that NCRG spokesman Jim McKenzie erroneously asserted during a recent public forum that the City of Columbus has generated funds to build a new library and city offices without the use of sales tax measures and that funding for these facilities has come through existing revenues and private donations. NCRG has said that Norfolk should follow the example set by cities like Columbus and steer clear of burdening taxpayers with more to pay.
Furthermore, Vote Yes has referred to NCRG as a “shadow group,” accusing it of potentially violating state law by not officially registering with the state as a political action committee. According to the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Act, political action groups are required to register with the state once they reach a $5,000 spending threshold in furtherance of their political agenda.
City officials and Vote Yes spokespersons have said the NCRG effort is not about sales tax at all, but rather is being driven by a group of former city employees who are unhappy with the current administration in city hall.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said seeing this type of behavior by former city employees has been especially troublesome.
“It’s been, frankly, disappointing and disheartening to see this purposeful misinformation campaign, that on its face, no one is taking responsibility for,” Moenning said. “That gets scary when people are able to throw out inaccurate, misleading, deliberately deceitful information without putting their name to it.”
Moenning added that if NCRG is so concerned about taxes, why hasn’t the group spoken up before now. “If this was simply about taxes ... I didn’t hear the same group at any of the hearings when Madison County raised its property tax levy from 37 cents to more than 39 cents, while the City of Norfolk’s went down from 31 cents to 30.”
On Thursday afternoon, NCRG’s McKenzie was given the opportunity to set the record straight and to present documentation in support of the NCRG stances in an interview with the Daily News.
“The information that I presented during the forum is as factual as I know it from the documents that I provided to you. If they are saying anything is misrepresented, I would like them to say exactly what is misrepresented and document facts to back up their statements,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie clarified his remarks on how Columbus was able to pay for its own city expansions by saying that there were, in fact, sales tax funds that were used; however, there was no effectual increase in the sales tax rate on taxpayers. The most recent bond proposals in Columbus have been extensions of previous tax measures; however, the local sales tax rate in Columbus has remained at 1.5%.
McKenzie also addressed why the NCRG has not registered with the state as a political action group.
“We haven’t reached the $5,000 threshold for spending by a political action committee, and therefore we don’t have to be registered. If or when we reach that limit, we will absolutely register with the state,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie added that he did not appreciate NCRG being painted as a “shadow group.”
“We’re just local citizens trying to exercise our rights to stand up for what we believe in,” McKenzie said. “... It just seems strange to me that they would be so incensed that a grassroots citizens group would dare oppose them.”
As to the speculation that his group is primarily made up of disgruntled former city employees, McKenzie said that is utterly false.
The Daily News was able to confirm that NCRG is not registered with the state; however, actual expenditures by the group could not be immediately verified. When asked about who else might be involved in the efforts against passage of the sales tax measure, McKenzie said support had come from all facets of the community, but he couldn’t go so far as to mention the names of other supporters during the interview.
Another Norfolk voter and supporter of the movement against the tax increase, Cash Luhr, also has come forward to voice his opinion on the proposed bond issue.
In his statement, Luhr said Norfolk needs to manage its expectations for development of projects like these, and there needs to be a clear line drawn between “wants” and “needs” in the city.
The Daily News was able to independently verify that 44% of the funding for the Columbus library project came from sales tax proceeds, while only 36% was derived from private sources. The remaining funding for the project came out of cash proceeds that the city had on hand.
As voters consider how they will vote on the measure on Election Day, Moenning asked that citizens keep in mind that the proposed increase is considered a broad-base sales tax measure. Broad-base taxes are not directly assessed on groceries, medical or housing expenses, or on gasoline.
* * *
