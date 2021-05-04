Rural Pilger fugitive arrested

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s office arrested a 28-year-old rural Pilger man on a U.S. District Court felony arrest warrant on Tuesday morning.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Jose E. Garcia was taken in for being a felon in possession of a firearm at a Norfolk business on East Highway 275 after being tracked to that location.
Garcia was wanted on a federal indictment that was processed earlier this year by the FBI. The sheriff’s office was notified on Monday evening of the warrant and was able to locate Garcia and arrest him without incident, Unger said.
A child with Garcia was taken into protective custody and returned to his mother. Garcia has an extensive criminal history and was jailed pending his custody transfer to federal authorities, the sheriff said.