A man was killed after he tried putting out a fire at his property on Monday morning.

About 11 a.m. Monday, dispatch received a call of a fire at 84425 550th Avenue, northwest of Norfolk, said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk in a press release. A caller advised there was a fire at the residence and a man was trying to put it out.

The Norfolk Fire Division and Madison County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene, and upon arrival, responders found a fire burning among the outbuildings on the property. Near the fire, the reporting person found the body of man who had died from fire-related injuries.

The man, identified as 72 year-old Stanley E. Acklie, was a resident of this address. A witness said that Acklie had been burning trash at that location, Volk said. When the witness tried to inform Acklie that the fire appeared to be out of control, he was found dead from his injuries.

The scene investigation indicated that Acklie had been burning trash when his clothing caught fire. Further, it appeared Acklie attempted to remove his clothing but succumbed to the heat and flames and died. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

