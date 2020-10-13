The federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic and health care topics that were spotlighted Sunday spilled into Monday’s second debate between Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and and state Sen. Kate Bolz.
But the second debate between Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District candidates also included a chance for the candidates to show differences on such topics as farming, helping to assist small businesses and trying to find bipartisan solutions.
Bolz, a Democrat, said she grew up on a farm.
“I’ll never forget the day that my dad flipped over a bucket, sat down on it and put his elbows on his knees and looked my sister and I in the eye and said, ‘Kate and (Kelly), there’s some tough years in farming. I don’t know if we should keep doing this.’ ”
Bolz said both she and her sister knew they should continue farming, but it was about something “bigger” that she didn’t understand then.
“It was about bigger public policy that wasn’t protecting Nebraska farmers and ranchers,” Bolz said. “And it was one of the things that inspired me to run now.”
Bolz said she disagrees with the Trump administration’s trade policies that are too isolationist. The administration should be working to open up markets around the globe so that farmers and ranchers can do what they do best, “which is feed the world,” she said.
Bolz said the U.S. needs to build more trade relationships with other partners to put pressure on countries that are “bad actors.” In addition, the country needs to get rid of the tariffs and “bring back some of the markets that have been stolen away by Brazil.”
She also referenced the FFA creed, saying Nebraska farmers believe in less reliance on begging and more power in bargaining.
“We don’t want government welfare,” she said. “What we want is the opportunity to sell our goods all over the world. Nebraska farmers and ranchers lost over $1 billion because of this failed trade war with China.”
Fortenberry, a Republican who has represented the 1st District since 2005, defended Trump’s trade policy.
“China cheats, China represses its people, China pollutes the environment. We have over a $500 billion trade deficit with China,” Fortenberry said. “I’ve been extraordinarily proud of Nebraska farmers.”
Fortenberry said while in Congress, he has helped to lead the agricultural subcommittee on appropriations. Many of the payments that Bolz referenced come through that committee, he said.
“We support farmers and ranchers and stabilization policies while we’re working aggressively to try and reset and build a proper relationship with China regarding trade so that it is both smart and fair. Nebraska farmers have been very patient because they know it is the right thing to do,” Fortenberry said.
“Sen. Bolz went to China. She came back and lectured us that we have much to learn from the Chinese communist economic system,” he said.
The relationship with China must be reset, Fortenberry said.
“This leadership role that I have in the agricultural appropriations sector is critical to stabilizing farm and ranch policy but also protects people though food insecurity,” he said.
NET hosted Monday night’s debate from its Lincoln studios. Willis Mahannah, managing editor of the West Point News, served as one of the panelists.
Mahannah asked which policy of their opponent could they support and what assurances they could give voters that they would lessen the political divide.
Bolz said she agrees with Fortenberry and his support for the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“There has been incredible progress made at UNMC in their biocontainment unit and I was proud to be part of the (team) at the Nebraska Unicameral that invested in that effort for the future,” she said.
Bolz said while she was at the Nebraska Legislature, she worked “hand in glove” to help lessen the political divide.
That included balancing eight budgets, establishing mental health protections and advancing career education programs.
“I am always happy to work with my colleagues across the aisle,” she said. “In contrast, Congressman Fortenberry has a 97% voting record with the Trump administration.”
Fortenberry said he supports Bolz’s stance on negotiating prescription drug prices.
“I think that’s a smart, innovative idea, but we cannot lose America’s preeminent status as a leader in health care innovation and prescription drug innovation,” he said.
Fortenberry pointed out how Republicans and Democrats joined together to pass a massive aid package during the COVID-19 pandemic that saved 300,000 jobs in Nebraska alone.
“I’m very proud of that,” he said. “That was a bipartisan effort to save our economy and to save our health care system.”
Fortenberry said when Offutt Air Force Base got flooded and hit by the bomb cyclone, he saw the damage firsthand and took what he observed back to Washington.
That included Democratic colleagues, which enabled hundreds of millions of dollars to be secured to rebuild it, on top of funds for a new runway and building for Strategic Command.
“This is about getting things done for Nebraska and for America,” Fortenberry said.