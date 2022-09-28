A rural Howells man was arrested on a felony weapon charge on Tuesday.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a rural residence northwest of Howells, said Sheriff Mike Unger. The sheriff’s office arrested 52-year-old Terry Schulz, a convicted felon, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The charge is a Class 1D felony that carries a maximum 50-year prison sentence.

A firearm and ammunition were recovered from Schulz’s residence, Unger said. Schulz was booked at the sheriff’s office on the felony charge and released on bond with a court date set for October.

