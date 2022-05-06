ELGIN — About 3:15 a.m. last Saturday, Sarah Coffey woke up coughing uncontrollably while lying in bed next to her husband, Justin.
She sat up, trying to clear her head of the grogginess a person experiences after waking up in the middle of the night. Once she was able to focus on what was happening, Sarah realized that the house was full of smoke.
“So I got out of bed and I started screaming at my husband,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Something is on fire.’ ”
Sarah rushed out of her and Justin’s bedroom into the dining room and kitchen area. At that point, Sarah was expecting to find flames; but nothing, yet. She proceeded into a hallway that led to the dual mudroom and laundry room, where she saw flames at the top of the structure, shooting through the roof.
Sarah then ran up the stairs to wake their children — ages 11, 8 and 6. She and Justin worked together to get their children out of the house. The kids, to Coffey’s surprise, woke up quite easily, but they were confused about what was happening.
“I heard the panic in my (11-year-old) son’s voice,” Coffey said. “I kept repeating, ‘We’ve got to get out. My youngest was coming down pretty slowly, so I grabbed her by the shirt and lifted her up off the stairs and took her outside.”
The family of five got out of the house safely. Sarah Coffey dialed 911 as Justin Coffey hooked up a hose and sprayed the mudroom in an attempt to keep the fire from spreading. But at that point, the fire was spreading too quickly, and the only thing the family could do was wait for firefighters to arrive at their home, about 5 miles southwest of Elgin.
After Sarah called 911, she contacted her sister, who lives in Clearwater. Sarah got off the phone with her sister just a couple of minutes later and noticed firefighters weren’t yet on scene. It had been only seven minutes since she called 911, but it “felt like forever,” she said.
“It felt like a lifetime and nobody was there yet,” Sarah said. “So I called 911 again and asked if someone was coming. (A dispatcher) told me they put a page out and firefighters are coming. I knew they were on their way, but I felt helpless.”
Fire personnel arrived a few minutes later and remained on scene for about three hours. By the time firefighters left, the house and almost everything inside it was destroyed.
Sarah said it was determined that a light fixture in the ceiling of the mudroom started the fire before it traveled through the walls and ended up reaching the ceiling of the girls’ bedroom.
“Had I slept a little longer, my girls wouldn’t be here and none of us would probably be here, either,” Sarah said. “We’re really lucky to be here, and we’re trying to wrap our heads around what happened. But we’re thankful that we’re all here to talk about it.”
Sarah suffered from smoke inhalation and has dealt with a severe cough since the fire, she said, and had to visit a doctor on Wednesday. The rest of the family was evaluated at the scene and cleared by paramedics.
Sarah’s mother, a widow who has lived with the family since Sarah’s father died last year, had been dealing with an illness and was admitted to a hospital two days before the fire. She wasn’t home during the blaze.
The family had four cats, and three died in the fire. A few days after the fire, the Coffeys were assessing damages and retrieving salvageable items when they found the fourth cat in good condition on the driveway.
When the fire happened, the family had been living in the home for only two weeks after moving across the state from Oshkosh, a southern panhandle town of about 1,000 people.
Sarah’s sister had moved to Clearwater in January, and Justin found a job with Schindler Bros. Trucking of Elgin, so it was ideal for the family to move to the area.
The Coffeys are staying with Sarah’s sister in Clearwater until they’re able to figure out their next move. Sarah said Schindler Bros. is helping the family find housing in the area, as their house is not salvageable and will likely have to be torn down.
The Coffey girls, 8 and 6, are still trying to understand what happened, Sarah said. The girls understand that a lot of their belongings are gone, but processing the fire has been difficult. Sarah and Justin’s 11-year-old son had difficulties sleeping the first few nights after the fire.
A GoFundMe was set up to help the Coffeys financially as they start anew after the fire. Along with cash donations, the family is in need of any household items and clothes.
The Coffeys also tend to livestock that they plan to keep so their son can show his pigs at the county fair, Sarah said. Funds to help the family in any facet are welcome.
Sarah said the family is grateful for help they’ve received.
“I’m very thankful for the support we’ve had from people,” Sarah said. “From the people in Oshkosh, Elgin and Gothenburg, to the fire department and EMTs, we’re very appreciative. “It’s good to know there are still good people.”
* * *
Want to help the Coffey family?
Donations may be made through the family’s GoFundMe page, https://bit.ly/3MVwaIV