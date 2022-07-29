Two rural communities were recognized for their economic efforts at the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD) annual meeting on Thursday afternoon.
The City of Columbus received the Doug Bereuter Accomplished Community Award while Knox County received the Entrepreneurial Advancement Award from NENEDD.
Tina Engelbart, the deputy director for NENEDD, highlighted the economic efforts that Columbus and Knox County had made over the years.
“Columbus has demonstrated,” Engelbart said, “that with partnership, planning, a little patience and a lot of persistence — a community can pull together to accomplish long-term projects that create a lasting impact and improve the quality of life for current and future residents.”
According to Engelbart, the City of Columbus was recognized by NENEDD for its downtown revitalization project and recent housing developments.
With help from NENEDD, Columbus received a downtown revitalization grant in 2019 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. Since then, the grant has helped downtown Columbus businesses flourish while preserving historical buildings.
Columbus also opened apartments in 2021 for 34 senior citizens in the former community hospital building.
Similar to Columbus, Knox County was recognized for its use of loans and funding for its small businesses.
Engelbart said Knox County first established a revolving loan fund and Community Development Block Grant in 1985 for a ranching business. Since then, numerous small-business loans have been granted throughout the county.
Then in 2013, NENEDD was contracted by Knox County to administer its revolving loan fund and Community Development Block Grant program. The organization also worked with Knox County to provide funds for local businesses, Engelbart said.
However, NENEDD has helped several other communities besides Knox County and Columbus this past year.
According to the NENEDD, the organization awarded more than $7.83 million in grants and loans to commentates and businesses this past year. This in turn had an impact on 20 communities, 18 businesses and 21 families in Northeast Nebraska. There are 16 counties that are part of the NENEDD region.
Other awards were presented at the NENEDD meeting for Kristen Dendinger from the Bank of Hartington, who was awarded the Housing Partnership Award; and Jan Wietfield, who received the Outstanding Service Award. Wietfield previously served on the revolving loan fund committee from 2013 to 2022.
After the awards were granted, Leah Barrett, Northeast Community College president, spoke at the annual meeting about the role of higher education in a growing economy.
“Your community colleges are here to be part of your community,” Barrett said. “Our role is not to live on our main campuses — that's part of it. Our role is to be with you to work with developing opportunities for businesses to come to your communities.”
Barrett, who is originally from Wyoming, said she was impressed with Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska when she first arrived.
“I really wasn't a good fit (in Wyoming),” Barrett said. “It just didn't work out. And so I started looking for other jobs. And I drove all the way out to Norfolk from Sheridan, Wyoming, one day, and I loved it.”
According to Barrett, she did some “secret shopping” around town and found lots of stores with Northeast Community College gear.
“As a town with a community college — that doesn't that doesn't always happen,” Barrett said. “But people were really nice, and I'd liked what was happening.
“It was evident on the Norfolk website and other sites that there was some activity going on here. I thought, ‘You know, maybe this would be a good place for us.’ ”