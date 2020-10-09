Rural broadband grants awarded to area towns

More than $29.5 million in funding under the Remote Access Rural Broadband Grant program, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, will be awarded to towns around the state, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday.
“These grants will lead to better broadband service in many areas of the state that are currently underserved,” Ricketts said. “The enhanced service will equip more of our rural communities with the technology needed to conduct business online, make virtual health visits, and engage in distance learning opportunities.”
The broadband program was one of four grants designed and administered by the state department of economic development, this year to support the state’s economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The grants target areas of the state where high-speed internet service is nonexistent or subpar based on the FCC standard of 25/3 Mbps download/upload speeds. In Northeast and North Central Nebraska, the grants will benefit six towns.
When all projects are completed, a minimum of 17,600 housing units — including more than 5,500 in Northeast and North Central Nebraska — will gain the ability to subscribe to broadband internet service. Most of the projects being awarded are scheduled for completion by the end of the year, with controls in place to ensure agreements are executed as planned in a timely manner.
The area recipients of the grants are listed below, with the amount of the grant and the units approved, which is the minimum housing units newly capable of subscribing to broadband following project completion.
— Atkinson: USA Communications LLC, $580,798, 638 units
— Creighton: Great Plains Communications, $1,707,081, 748 units
— North Bend: Great Plains Communications, $1,142,709, 768 units
— Macy: Media King Communications, $115,954, 230 units
— Ainsworth: Three River Telco, $408,500, 1,120 units
— O'Neill: Three River Telco, $350,000, 2,073 units