25th Street and Benjamin Avenue roundabout

The roundabout that intersects 25th Street and Benjamin Avenue will be closed for 14 to 21 days for improvements beginning Monday, July 19.

 AUSTIN SVEHLA/DAILY NEWS

The intersection of Benjamin Avenue and 25th Street will close for improvements starting Monday, July 19.

The work will involve removing and replacing the roundabout, which opened in 2005. The intersection will be closed for 14 to 21 days. The goal is to have it open again before school starts, according to a press release.

The road will be barricaded at:

— North 13th Street and West Benjamin Avenue

— North 25th Street and West Norfolk Avenue

— North 25th and West Eisenhower Avenue

— North 37th Street and West Benjamin Avenue

Alternate routes include:

— Eisenhower Avenue

— Highway 81/North 13th Street

— Norfolk Avenue

— 37th Street

Questions regarding the project should be directed to the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.

