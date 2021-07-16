The roundabout at the intersection of Benjamin Avenue and 25th Street will be closed for pavement restoration, which involves completely replacing the existing surfacing, the City of Norfolk said in a press release. This is a clarification to an earlier press release that said the roundabout was being replaced.
In other news
RANDOLPH — The flyers have been sent out to the greater Northeast Nebraska area and donations have started rolling in.
OAKDALE — Marking Nebraska, a presentation by Great Plains historian and Nebraska writer Jeff Barnes will be at the Lois Johnson Memorial Library in Oakdale. The event will be on Wednesday, July 21, at 1 p.m. The library is at 406 Fifth St. in Oakdale.
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials on Friday identified a Michigan woman as the person found dead in frigid water after a flash flood swept through a commercial rafting group’s overnight camp site along the Colorado River.
Two NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County residents will again be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, while the University of California system said that students, faculty and staff must be inoculated against the coronavirus to return to campuses.
LONDON (AP) — For many, it’s common courtesy or a sensible precaution. For others, it’s an imposition, a daily irritation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair.