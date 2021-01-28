Roughly $17,000 raised in eight days

Gunner Hemenway

ENOUGH FUNDS have been raised for Rocket, the seizure alert dog from the Lincoln-based service organization Domesti-PUPS, who will help Gunner Hemenway regain some of the independence he lost when he began having epileptic seizures.

Gunner Hemenway, the 9-year-old student at St. John Lutheran School in Battle Creek, soon will have a furry companion to navigate the challenges of his recent epilepsy diagnosis.

A story in the Jan. 19 edition of the Daily News detailed the efforts of Gunner’s family and friends to raise roughly $17,000, the remaining balance needed to bring home Rocket, a seizure response dog from the service organization DomestiPUPS of Lincoln.

Gunner’s mother, Andi Mortland, said in a phone call to the Daily News on Wednesday that the entire remaining balance had been raised over the past eight days.

“We had $16,000 or $17,000 to go,” she said. “We had somebody come in and make a $5,000 donation. That kick-started it.”

Mortland said many generous donations were left at drop-off locations at Tilly’s in Battle Creek and Ravenwood in Norfolk, as well as at Elkhorn Valley Bank, and a representative from Modern Woodmen of America reached out to her on Tuesday to make a $2,500 donation, which lifted the effort to its goal.

“It’s amazing,” Mortland said. “We just want to say thank you to everyone.”

Mortland said Rocket would be coming home to Norfolk on Sunday, Feb. 21.

