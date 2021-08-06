NORDEN — The Keya Paha County Fair will mark its 121st year.
The fair, which takes place at the Norden Dance Hall and nearby rodeo arena each year, is set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 20-22.
“It’s been around a little while,” said James Ruther of Springview, president of the fair board in Keya Paha County.
Ruther said Friday, Aug. 20, will be the entry day for exhibits. In the evening, a rough stock challenge will take place at 7 p.m.
Rough stock is a rodeo event, Ruther said.
“It’s for people who don’t have a rodeo card. It eliminates the card qualification to enter,” he said, likening the event to an amateur night for rodeo.
Anyone interested in participating should call Rex at 1-785-201-4325 or Krista at 402-322-0705 prior to Monday, Aug. 16.
“It’s a good show,” he added.
Following the rough stock rodeo, a dance at the dance hall will feature musician Randy Burghardt from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
Exhibits will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.
A kid’s fun day will take place, featuring events like dummy roping and pole bending. A horseshoe tournament will take place at 1 p.m.
The first round of the Nebraska Mid-States Rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, followed by an encore performance by Randy Burghardt from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
A non-denominational church service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, followed by a free barbecue until 2 p.m. The second round of Nebraska Mid-States Rodeo will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, as well.
Ruther said Saturday and Sunday also will feature a local cowboy quick-draw shooter demonstration using wax bullets.
Concessions will be available on the grounds and camping is allowed, he added.
“If they want to have a good time, they can come out and they can camp there,” he said.