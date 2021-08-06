Randy Burghardt

Musician Randy Burghardt — shown here performing at Cheyenne Frontier Days — will play two shows at the Norden Dance Hall during the Keya Paha County Fair, set for Friday, Aug. 20, through Sunday, Aug. 22.

 Courtesy photo

NORDEN — The Keya Paha County Fair will mark its 121st year.

The fair, which takes place at the Norden Dance Hall and nearby rodeo arena each year, is set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 20-22.

“It’s been around a little while,” said James Ruther of Springview, president of the fair board in Keya Paha County.

Ruther said Friday, Aug. 20, will be the entry day for exhibits. In the evening, a rough stock challenge will take place at 7 p.m.

Rough stock is a rodeo event, Ruther said.

“It’s for people who don’t have a rodeo card. It eliminates the card qualification to enter,” he said, likening the event to an amateur night for rodeo.

Anyone interested in participating should call Rex at 1-785-201-4325 or Krista at 402-322-0705 prior to Monday, Aug. 16.

“It’s a good show,” he added.

Following the rough stock rodeo, a dance at the dance hall will feature musician Randy Burghardt from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Exhibits will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

A kid’s fun day will take place, featuring events like dummy roping and pole bending. A horseshoe tournament will take place at 1 p.m.

The first round of the Nebraska Mid-States Rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, followed by an encore performance by Randy Burghardt from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

A non-denominational church service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, followed by a free barbecue until 2 p.m. The second round of Nebraska Mid-States Rodeo will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, as well.

Ruther said Saturday and Sunday also will feature a local cowboy quick-draw shooter demonstration using wax bullets.

Concessions will be available on the grounds and camping is allowed, he added.

“If they want to have a good time, they can come out and they can camp there,” he said.

Tags

In other news

Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of US atomic bombing

TOKYO (AP) — Hiroshima on Friday marked the 76th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing, as the mayor of the Japanese city urged global leaders to unite to eliminate nuclear weapons just as they are united against the coronavirus.

5 children home alone die in East St. Louis fire

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Five children all younger than 10 who were left home without an adult died in a fire early Friday at an apartment building in southwestern Illinois, officials said.

Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire

Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Eva Gorman says the little California mountain town of Greenville was a place of community and strong character, where neighbors volunteered to move furniture, colorful baskets of flowers brightened Main Street, and writers, musicians, mechanics and chicken farmers …

Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms

Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — As Tussahaw Elementary opened this week for a new school year, teary-eyed mothers led in kindergartners dwarfed by backpacks and buses dropped off fifth graders looking forward to ruling their school. The biggest clue to the lingering COVID-19 crisis was the masks worn …