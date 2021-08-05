Rotary Week proclamation

MAYOR JOSH Moenning (center) presents the proclamation to Board Member John Schmitt and President Christine Mimick Keller.

 Norfolk Daily News/Cole Bauer

Mayor Josh Moenning proclaimed Sunday through Saturday, Aug. 1-7, as Rotary Week in recognition of the Rotary Club’s impact on Norfolk over the past century, including Music in the Park for the last 10 years. Moenning presented the proclamation to board member John Schmitt and president Christine Mimick Keller.

