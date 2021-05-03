The Norfolk Rotary Club celebrated its 101st anniversary as a local service club at a dinner banquet last week at The Stables.
Local club members and their spouses, along with past club members and spouses, attended the event, which was catered by Black Cow Fat Pig Pub and Ale.
In addition, district-wide dignitaries were also present, including Roxy Orr, District No. 5650 governor from the Omaha Suburban Club and Carol Horner, district governor-elect from the Council Bluffs, Iowa, Club.
Another familiar face was Merle Jansen, former district governor who is also a past president of the Norfolk Club 1969-1970 and is now representing Lincoln No. 14 Club — which was the Norfolk club's sponsor.
Wayne Rotary Club brought its president, Gary Waddell, and several members, including Darrell Miller, who is a charter member of this club. Norfolk was the Wayne Rotary's sponsor. Members from the Columbus Noon Rotary Club were also present.
The emcee for the evening was Robb Thomas, a third-generation Norfolk Rotarian. Historical displays included the applications of the charter members of the Norfolk Club from 1920, numerous awards given to the club throughout the years and binders of club happenings.
The Norfolk Rotary Club has been completing service projects to help this area since 1920. One of the most recent and timely was donating a case of KN95 masks to the surgery department at Faith Regional Health Services last year when it was found out that they were in short supply. A local club member was able to locate masks that were for purchase.
"Service Above Self" and "People of Action" are two of the mottos that the club emulates in providing needed support for area causes. Its Music in the Park summer concerts are the fundraisers for their activities to support local organizations.