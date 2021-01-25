Rollover reported east of Norfolk

STANTON — Two people were transported to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries on Monday afternoon following an accident on Highway 275, about 13 miles east of Norfolk.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident occurred when an eastbound SUV driven by Maya Baker, 19, Norfolk, crossed the center lane and wound up in the west bound lane upside down. The accident was about two miles east of the former Tony’s Steakhouse.
Luckily there was no traffic coming from the other direction, Unger said. Baker and a passenger were taken by Stanton Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services with nonlife threatening injuries. Airbags deployed and seatbelts were credited with helping to lessen their injuries, the sheriff said.
There also are some vehicles in the ditch around the region, the sheriff said. In spots, the wind and snow are creating zero visibility conditions, so people need to be careful on their commute from work on Monday, Unger said.
Elsewhere, the Nebraska State Patrol reported that as of 3 p.m. on Monday, troopers had performed 146 motorist assists and responded to 10 crashes. No serious injuries to report as of 3 p.m.