Nebraska avoided another round of rolling power outages Wednesday, but Gov. Pete Ricketts criticized the need for them at all this week, especially because they were partly driven by utility problems elsewhere in the region.
Ricketts addressed discontent toward the rolling blackouts happening across the region at a media briefing Wednesday.
The governor thanked utility and power workers who have been working around the clock at plants this week for their efforts to keep power generation going.
But rolling blackouts are “utterly unacceptable,” he said.
“What we have to do is have that conversation as a nation about what that power mix is,” Ricketts said. “It’s about the entire country and what our energy mix is to make sure we don’t have these rolling blackouts during cold weather situations like this.
“We can’t have rolling blackouts at a time when we have these frigid temperatures.”
The Nebraska Public Power District, which serves most of the state, ultimately didn’t have to shut off anyone’s power Wednesday morning after warning earlier that more blackouts were likely. It and the state’s other major utilities imposed rolling blackouts on Monday and Tuesday after demand for electricity exceeded the supply available across parts of 14 states that share a power grid.
Ricketts said he would work with state senators and other governors to discuss how to avoid rolling blackouts in the future.
The rolling blackouts are designed to last 30 minutes because some breakers have to be reopened manually by technicians because of the cold. On Tuesday, there was a downed power line in Norfolk that caught fire, resulting in the area’s blackout lasting nearly two hours.
Nebraska is a part of the Southwest Power Pool, a 14-state grid across the central part of the United States.
While Ricketts stressed the urge to avoid rolling blackouts in the future, he said Nebraska would not seek to remove itself from the Southwest Power Pool.
“Being a part of a broader power pool allows us to share energy,” he said. “There are times that we’re going to be reducing our energy output in the state and bringing energy in from other states.
“We’ve become too reliant on intermittent energy. We need to have conversations as a country about this energy mix to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
NPPD CEO Tom Kent said Nebraska benefits from being part of the larger utility group because the system is more reliable overall when the load is spread over such a large area. And he said just last summer that NPPD had to rely on the grid for some power when its biggest power plant went down for repairs.
“We’re helping keeping the lights on for everyone, which is really important because there are times of the year where we’re relying on other generators maybe not in Nebraska to help us,” Kent said.
Kent said he regretted that the rolling blackouts were needed, but they helped the system avoid a bigger problem.
“Had this step not been taken — had utilities not been able to work to keep generation and load in balance — we could have seen a much larger, widespread, uncontrolled blackout, and that would be utterly unacceptable,” Kent said.
In Nebraska, utilities have generally been generating enough power to meet the state’s needs this week despite the extreme cold. For example, NPPD was generating 2,640 megawatts of electricity Wednesday to serve roughly 1,800 megawatts of demand in its territory, so it was sending power elsewhere in the region.
The utility industry will examine what led to this week’s rolling blackouts and look for ways to avoid them in the future. Ricketts said those conversations should include taking a look at whether the country should rely more on traditional power sources such as coal and nuclear plants.
