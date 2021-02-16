The rolling blackouts that Nebraska experienced Monday and Tuesday morning, including Norfolk and NPPD customers, should not be blamed on the Southwest Power Pool.
Tom Kent, CEO and president of NPPD, told reporters on Tuesday that “unprecedented” demand for electricity during February and extremely cold conditions are the reason the rolling blackouts have been put into play. (Click here to read a Q&A with Kent and Mark Becker.)
Kent said being a part of the 14-state Southwest Power Pool, Nebraska shares the risk of situations like this with other states and is better able to respond to challenges.
Kent said Nebraska had a couple of power plants last summer that were out of service for a few weeks for repairs.
“When you are part of a multi-state grid, it is easier to manage those challenges,” Kent said. “It results in lower risk and less cost for everyone.”
The states in the power pool are working together to keep the lights on. And they are also part of the same electrical interconnect on the eastern side of the United States.
So “to keep the lights on for everyone,” these actions have to be taken to stop a wider power outage from happening, Kent said.
The rolling blackouts are not expected to happen again until about 5 p.m. Tuesday “as people come home from work,” Kent said.
In the winter, there is usually a morning power peak and an evening power peak, which is tied to activities of people getting ready for the day or coming home from the day, he said.
Kent said he appreciates the patience that customers have had so far. With the weather and potential restrictions, people should be prepared to see these rolling blackouts Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning and again Wednesday evening, he said.
Beyond that, it is hoped that the weather will warm up, which should help reduce power demand.
“We are doing everything we can working with the Southwest Power Pool and other utilities to avoid further interruptions, but again if the system gets out of balance, that’s the action that needs to be taken to prevent a larger outage from occurring,” Kent said.