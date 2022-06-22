The former sunken garden in Johnson Park looks more like a rock quarry than a park these days.
The quartzite boulders found there are waiting to be placed in the river, where they will help develop the eight sets of rapids that will be located between Winter Park and Hy-Vee East.
The rocks were transported to Norfolk by truck from Spencer Quarries near Spencer, South Dakota, said Pat Boyle, Norfolk’s construction engineer. The mostly 4-foot-to-6-foot boulders at the park are only a portion of the 16,000 tons that will be used in the project, he said. When delivered, more rock will be stored in three other locations around town.
Plus, 16 “huge” rocks, weighing between 625,000 and 750,000 pounds, will be delivered “one at a time,” Boyle said. They, too, will become part of the water features.
Boyle said it is hoped that the rocks will start being placed in late July.
The river project is part of the Johnson Park development effort that took root several years ago. It involves creating new amenities and recreational opportunities in the park and on the river.
The river itself has played an integral role in Norfolk’s development. After arriving in 1866, the town’s first settlers built their homes near it. A few years later, Col. Charles Mathewson arrived in the area after retiring from the military. He built a grist and sawmill on the river, at what is now First Street and Braasch Avenue. He later added a general store, and the rest of the town grew up around it.