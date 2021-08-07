The Norfolk area Rock the Block will commence with its fifth annual fundraising event at Johnson Park on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Partygoers can play carnival games, cornhole and even compete in an obstacle course while dancing to a DJ's music and eating hot dogs. The event is focused on families, with games, activities and prizes aimed at all ages.
As the event has free admission, all proceeds collected from food sales and raffles will go to The Zone Afterschool Program, a local nonprofit for children in grades seven to 12. The Zone provides a safe place where kids can come do homework, play sports, learn new skills and bond in a mentoring program with the staff members year-round.
"We just really want to do life with them," said Alexis Larsen, The Zone's director of youth support. "When they come here, we want to make them feel heard and able to be themselves."
A combination of volunteers and youth participants will be manning booths and games in an effort to let people "see kids in a good light," according to Larsen.
She said it is all about finding out their strengths and then pairing them with the activity that suits them best, getting them involved and helping in the community.
Events like Rock the Block help keep The Zone's doors open and running for its participants. Although primarily grant-funded, fundraisers fill the monetary need for food, activities and other supplies for the kids. Larsen knows it would not be possible without The Zone's sponsors and community participation.
"We're so thankful the community is supporting The Zone like they are," she said.
She said hopes are this year's event will go according to plan. Back up and running at full capacity as opposed to last year's COVID-friendly version, Rock the Block is only threatened by a rainy forecast. What matters to Larsen the most, though, is having the community back together as a whole.
"There's been a lot of feeling isolated in the past year, and it feels great to be integrated back into the community," she said. "We need positivity in this world, and any time this community can come back together and spend time together ... we can share why The Zone is so important. It benefits everybody."