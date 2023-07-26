There’s a large snake on the grounds of the Wesley Center in Norfolk.
Despite its rapid growth since it first appeared earlier this month, Ruby — as it is affectionately known — poses little danger to the children or adults at the daycare. That’s because Ruby is a rock snake, made entirely of painted stones, many added by people who are hoping to make sure area children have the necessary supplies to go back to school.
“There’s been a lot of fun things with this project,” said Andrea Libengood, chief operating officer for Daycos, whose daughter, Lily, attends daycare at the Wesley Center.
Libengood said the rock snake project began in the early part of July after one of the preschool teachers stumbled across the idea on a social media platform like Pinterest.
“She started the rock snake at the preschool. I was talking to my daughter, Lily, and we said we should do some sort of giving-back event,” Libengood said.
At the time, Libengood and her daughter also had been looking at the items they would need for the start of the new school year, and the idea to tie the rock snake project with the Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus campaign together came to light.
“We thought it would be really cool to help kiddos in need who can’t afford to buy their own crayons and stuff going into school,” she said.
Libengood took the idea to the employee-led community investment committee at Daycos and asked if it would be interested in getting on board with the idea. The Daycos4Good effort approved a grant request to give $5 for each rock added to the snake up to $1,500 to the Stuff the Bus Campaign.
The campaign to grow the rock snake for Stuff the Bus officially kicked off on July 14. It would take 300 rocks to earn the full amount. Word of the efforts spread quickly and inspired other individuals and businesses in the community to get involved.
“The Norfolk Y Kids’ Club kids painted 75 rocks and went on a little field trip to drop them off the other day. Midwest Bank has set up a rock-painting station in their breakroom. Daycos has done the same,” Libengood said. “We’ve had some participation from individuals within the community and some of our businesses and another preschool, as well, which is neat.”
Maj. Kelli Trejo at the Salvation Army said the new partnership has created a great visual for children that starts a conversation about how or why others need help for school supplies.
“I thought this is a great opportunity,” Trejo said.
The Salvation Army has been taking applications from families in need in the area for Stuff the Bus since early June. According to applications received this year, there are about 200 children who are in need of school supplies, Trejo said.
Trejo said the numbers for this year do not reflect a significant increase, but in prior years, the Salvation Army has worked with another agency to send out letters to let parents know they could apply for help from Stuff the Bus. Those letters weren’t able to be sent this year, she said.
While the application window is drawing to a close, Trejo said the organization wants to make sure each child in need is prepared for school.
“We try to do this two weeks before the start of school,” she said.
The supplies gathered are the items listed on the Norfolk Public Schools’ back-to-school necessities list, including dry-erase markers, notebooks, pens, pencils, paper and glue sticks. Trejo said Healthy Blue assisted the Salvation Army with a grant for headphones, backpacks and earbuds.
“When it comes to school supplies, some of us older people don’t think of those things (headphones and earbuds) first. We think of crayons, glue and scissors,” Trejo said. “But that’s changed.”
Each household receiving assistance from Stuff the Bus has an appointment time beginning Thursday, July 27, to pick up items. Some of the items have been bagged beforehand, but Trejo said they like children to be able to pick out their own backpack and headphones.
“To be able to have someone come and pick out those items is important,” she said. “We want to make sure it fits with who they are.”
Last-minute donations may be made until the end of this week. Trejo said the Salvation Army likes to keep a reserve for emergency situations that might arise.
As for Ruby, Libengood said the rock snake met its goal of 300 stones on Monday, and a direct monetary donation for Stuff the Bus was in the works. But it was anyone’s guess how long Ruby would continue to grow for the sake of fun.
“I think we’re at well over 400 actually,” Libengood said. “Now it’s more for bragging rights because we did meet our goal for Stuff the Bus.”