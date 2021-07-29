BASSETT — Rock County is bringing back some well-loved events for the community and expanding others to allow more participation to its upcoming five-day county fair.
Visitors will be able to enjoy an improved demolition derby and can still register for the event’s biggest cornhole tournament yet, said Rachel Hall, Rock County Ag Society secretary.
The derby is returning for the fifth time and will include a new powder puff competition, which features women drivers. Cars will range from limited weld, old school, powder puff and kids power wheels.
Hall said the society expanded last year’s cornhole tournament that included 20 to 40 teams this summer. It will be a two-night event, with the elimination round on Friday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m.
People can still register teams by calling Jeff Knox at 402-760-1521. The second round is on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m.
Hall said the first three places would receive a payout.
“The cool thing about that is it’s going to be a 100% payout — we’re not keeping any of that money,” Hall said. “That could be a pretty nice little win.”
If visitors are looking for live music at the fair, they can see the Country Club perform on Friday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7, from 7 p.m. to midnight. The band, formed by three Ainsworth natives, plays cover music and “mostly everything,” Hall said. They also performed at the Rock County Fair in 2019.
Another attraction is a popular tradition and saves money for visitors. A free barbecue will be offered at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. All the meat will be donated by RK Feeders.
Entertainment that won’t be at the Rock County Fair is any form of a carnival. Hall said the ag society has been trying to book a carnival for years, but local companies get their dates set early.
“The Burwell Rodeo has a carnival booked in perpetuity, and that makes it really hard,” Hall said.
But the fair will not be without a day for family fun.
The activities on Saturday, Aug. 7, were created to offer a full day of family events. The morning consists of a youth fishing derby, with a parade following at 2 p.m. Fun Services from Omaha will be providing a variety of attractions from 3 to 9 p.m., including inflatables, nine-hole mini golf, ax throwing, a mechanical bull and more.
The fair also has its own laser gun supply and will have a laser obstacle course. And for a dose of competition, 4-H shows will be occurring each day from Tuesday, Aug. 3, to Friday, Aug. 6.
Hall said preparation for the event has gone smoothly, even though the ag society — consisting of about a dozen members — has gone through changes in the past year.
“The biggest thing is that we lost three veterans who were ag society members,” Hall said. “A lot of new ones are having to figure out how to do different things.”
The fair will be at the Rock County Fairgrounds in Bassett, located at the south side of Highway 20.