A Macy man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for a robbery at knifepoint.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said in a press release that 20-year-old Tariq Thomas of Macy was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher in federal court to 42 months in prison for two counts of robbery. After his release from prison, Thomas will serve 3 years of supervised release.
In March 2021, officers with the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services responded to a report of a fight at a residence in Macy. Officers contacted the victims, who advised that they had had given two men a ride from Sioux City, Iowa, back to Macy and, when they arrived at the residence, the men assaulted them and robbed them at knifepoint. The suspects took a cellphone and the keys to the vehicle. Witnesses identified the suspects as Thomas and Andres Runningshield.
This case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.