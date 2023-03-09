Beginning Monday, March 13, the current closure on North First Street will extend south to Norfolk Avenue. Because of this extended closure, Braasch Avenue will not be accessible from First Street, but the intersection of Norfolk Avenue will remain open.

North First Street is expected to reopen to traffic sometime this summer. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and slow down.

Anyone with questions or concerns are encouraged to call the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.

Work session planned

The mayor of Norfolk and the Norfolk City Council will be holding a public work session on Thursday, March 9, at 9 a.m. The session will be at the Norfolk Public Library in meeting rooms A, B and C.

Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a massive barrage of missiles and drones that hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure across Ukraine on Thursday, killing six people, leaving hundreds of thousands without heat or electricity, and knocking a nuclear plant off the power grid …

Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico

LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) — The frantic effort to rescue four Americans taken captive in Mexico in a kidnapping that left two dead came after a woman traveling with the group contacted police when they did not return to the U.S. side as expected.