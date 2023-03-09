Beginning Monday, March 13, the current closure on North First Street will extend south to Norfolk Avenue. Because of this extended closure, Braasch Avenue will not be accessible from First Street, but the intersection of Norfolk Avenue will remain open.
North First Street is expected to reopen to traffic sometime this summer. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and slow down.
Anyone with questions or concerns are encouraged to call the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.