BATTLE CREEK — Work has begun on 546th Avenue north of Battle Creek from Highway 275 to the Elkhorn River bridge.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said crews already are working on bank stabilization, which covers about three-fourths of a mile. He said the road isn’t scheduled to be closed for work until Monday, Oct. 18, weather permitting.
The work is expected to be completed about mid-November if the weather cooperates, he said.
ME Collins Construction and Rutjens Construction are among the contractors working on the project.