MAYOR JOSH MOENNING signed a proclamation at Monday’s meeting recognizing May 9 to 15 as National Skilled Nursing Care Week. Katie Carter of Heritage of Bel-Air receives the proclamation from Moenning in the photo above. Moenning issued two other proclamations on Monday, one recognizing May as Building Safety Month and one recognizing May 2 to 8 as National Drinking Water Week.

Riverpoint Square doesn’t have a lot in common with Norfolk’s other parks.

It doesn’t have swings, or a slide, lots of green space or a water feature. But all the same, Riverpoint Square is officially on the city’s list of parks, after a vote at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The Norfolk City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to add Riverpoint Square as a city park.

The reason for this move is because Riverpoint Square serves the same purpose as the city’s existing parks, even if it doesn’t look like them, said Danielle Myers-Noelle, city attorney.

“It’s kind of a pocket park. There’s some nice landscaping, some seating, and it’s intended to be a gathering space, much like a park,” she said. “For that reason, with this change, we are going to add it to our list of parks.”

Adding Riverpoint to the list of parks allows the parks division to maintain it and include that cost in its budget, Myers-Noelle said.

Additionally, police will be able to enforce ordinances in the park.

“We’re recommending that that little park have the same restrictions as the sidewalk, so it’s a pedestrian area, no bicycles, skateboards, scooters — other than handicap accessible stuff — in that park,” said Don Miller, police chief. A second ordinance was passed adding these rules.

Riverpoint Square sits at the intersection of Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, and its address is 301 W. Norfolk Ave.

