While the pandemic is playing havoc with sporting events, concerts, family gatherings and other activities, one thing is for sure — we will have Christmas.
Which means we will have music and laughter and church services and gift exchanges, which also means people will go shopping.
Although in some stores, Christmas goes on sale in July, Norfolk’s downtown businesses hope to once again kick off the shopping season with the Riverpoint Christmas Festival, said Lacey Porn, president of the Downtown Norfolk Association.
The event, planned for Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., normally includes roaming carolers, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live reindeer, hayrack rides, the lighting of the community Christmas tree and more. Plus, downtown businesses are normally open for “Black Tuesday” shopping.
Rohn Wagner, who owns The Brand, said he is ready for holiday shoppers — those who want to shop in person at his store downtown and those who want to shop virtually.
While some businesses closed during the early days of the pandemic, Wagner kept his business open but always followed CDC recommendations regarding the number of people who could be in the store at one time, he said.
People who didn’t want to come to the store were able to view his merchandise on social media, he said. And that’s still an option, Wagner said, although his store is fully stocked with merchandise.
“We’re trying to be business as usual as much as we can,” he said.
Mark Raders is remaining “cautiously optimistic” about the upcoming Christmas shopping season despite the pandemic, a wacky election season and weather that could either put people in the Christmas mood or make them want to stay home.
“People aren’t traveling as much (because of the pandemic), so I hope soft good retail will be good,” said Raders, who owns Wetzel & Truex Jewelers, located on Market Lane.
While the pandemic may be causing people to stay home, it’s at times affecting Raders’ ability to get some of the supplies needed to create custom pieces of jewelry that people want.
That’s because most of the “parts” they need come from Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, where businesses are not necessarily working at full speed yet.
“Some places, only 50% of the workforce is working,” he said. “Some diamond suppliers are only working part of the day. That’s our biggest fear ... not getting what they want.”
All of which serves as a reminder to buyers to shop early, he said, especially those people who are interested in ordering something special.
But shoppers need not despair, Raders said, because his business and many others have plenty of inventory on hand and should be able to provide what customers want.
Still, “the key is to shop early,” Raders said.
Tim Worstal agrees.
Like some of the larger retail stores, the owner of the Abbey Christian Store on Market Lane is putting a new spin on Black Friday shopping because of the pandemic and the need to allow customers to stay socially distanced.
Instead of offering many one-day sales, he’s offering a week of Black Friday sales beginning on Friday, Nov. 20. He’s also planning a 12 Days of Christmas sale, with one item offered at a deep discount every day.
“I think that’s how the trend has been going (for the past few years),” Worstal said. “It’s more pertinent because of COVID. It gives people the chance to social distance.”