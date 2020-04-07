The Norfolk City Council approved a new approach to help move a long-awaited downtown park toward completion.
The park, to be known as River Point Square, will be at South Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, next to the large Johnny Carson mural on the side of La Macarena grocery store.
The project has seen a number of delays after flooding last spring caused a shortage of available contractors, along with a complicated workload that caused a number of potential bidders to pass on the project.
The few bids that were received were also significantly over budget, with bids coming in around $670,000 and $80,000 in engineering costs against a budget of about $550,000.
Steve Rames, city engineer, said the project would now include a paving project in a nearby alley to help entice more bidders to step forward with more competitive bids.
Rames said contractors more familiar with paving work could be more willing to submit a bid and take on the project if there is more paving included.
The city itself also may take on some of the more complex aspects of the project itself such as water connections, Rames said, to both save money and attract more bids.
One bid that was rejected last year had budgeted about $35,000 toward water, and Rames said the city itself could do that for $5,000.
“That’s already $30,000 in savings right there,” Rames said.
The council approved the changes in the contract with the project’s designer, Ochsner Hare & Hare, by a unanimous vote.
The council also had a brief debate about an ordinance to update tree planting requirements on multi-family residential properties, which councilman Shane Clausen argued may be too stringent on developers.
“I’m not opposed to green space or planting trees, but this feels like a cookie-cutter idea for all lots,” Clausen said.
Moenning disagreed with the councilman.
“I don’t believe this is overly draconian or burdensome,” Moenning said.
Moenning also pointed to Raising Cane’s on 13th Street as an example. Raising Cane’s has voluntarily planted a number of trees in a small space, raising the value and attractiveness of the area, Moenning said, and other developers could willingly follow their example.
The council passed the ordinance in question by a 6-2 vote, with Clausen and councilman Rob Merrill voting in opposition.
The council also approved an ordinance to change how the city and police deal with pets. Until now, both the city clerk and police dealt separately with pet licenses and animal impoundment, but now all the paperwork will be done by the police to help streamline the process. The update will take effect on May 1.
The remainder of the council’s agenda was relatively light, with some assessments issued for street and trail paving projects and a contract passed for concrete improvements.