The Elkhorn River is a popular spot for recreation in the summer, but it may not always be safe.
Recently, the area has had multiple water rescue incidents and accidents. With the heavy amounts of rain that North Central Nebraska has received, the Elkhorn River is higher than usual. The river is moving swiftly, and there are numerous items under the surface that can hold you down if you get caught.
The Elkhorn River is generally safe for kayakers with water levels at 4 feet and tubers at 3 feet, 9 inches. Because the North Fork running through Norfolk is controlled, it is generally safe anytime, but when water surpasses 3½ feet, it can flow quickly and cause issues with exiting the river at the designated exit point in a timely manner.
The City of Norfolk has released a set of tips for those wishing to safely enjoy the river this summer:
1. Always wear an approved personal flotation device or life jacket when doing any activity in the water.
2. Know your ability and your limits, and choose the appropriate location for your level of experience.
3. Always try to have a partner during water-related activities. If you go solo, make sure someone knows where you are going.
4. Avoid drinking alcohol when you have plans to be in the water. Alcohol can slow reaction times, which could alter the outcome of an accident significantly.
5. Dress for the conditions — anticipate lower water temperatures that could lead to hypothermia.
6. Take plenty of drinking water with you.
7. Wear proper protective footwear. The floodwaters washed trash and debris along the river banks and in the river bed. Watch out for barbed wire, large tree limbs and other unknown objects lodged underwater.