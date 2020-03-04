A former longtime board member for Norfolk Public Schools has died.
Alfredo Ramirez, 76, of Norfolk died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Ramirez had served as executive director of Odyssey III Counseling Services in Norfolk and had more than 45 years of experience in the field of human services as a certified drug and alcohol counselor. In 2014, he received the Nebraska National Association of Social Workers Lifetime Achievement Award.
In the late 1990s, Ramirez was instrumental in a group called “Neighborhood Coalition for Families & Youth,” which led an effort to stop local video stores from carrying or renting pornographic videos. In his efforts, Ramirez had said if residents wanted to rent adult videos, that was their business, but pornography should not be kept in a business that caters to families.
Elected in 1998, Ramirez served on the school board for 14 years until 2012. He also served on the board for the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
Services are pending for Ramirez at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.